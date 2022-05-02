BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of MHN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 94,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.16.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (MHN)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.