BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MHN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 94,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 388,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

