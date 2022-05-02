Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BMAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.96. 409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,299,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

