BitCore (BTX) Price Tops $0.12

BitCore (BTX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $231,061.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,545.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,838.11 or 0.07363055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00258706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.57 or 0.00743460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.21 or 0.00547941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00071739 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00318639 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

