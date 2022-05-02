BitCore (BTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $161,629.00

BitCore (BTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $161,629.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,617.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.53 or 0.07412600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00261429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.28 or 0.00738749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00071262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.37 or 0.00513676 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005461 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

