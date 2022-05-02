BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Cap of $2.93 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $19,388.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00318392 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00073198 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00079054 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,119,563,280 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.