Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Reaches $40.64 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $40.64 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004447 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001977 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

