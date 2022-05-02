Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Reaches $0.72

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and $19.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

