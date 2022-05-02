BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $911,380.79 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $911,380.79 and approximately $137,450.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBall has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,467.50 or 0.99886473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001516 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

