Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the March 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 307.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

