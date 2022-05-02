BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Gap Down to $4.60

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.43. BIOLASE shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.57.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 783,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

