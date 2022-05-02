Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Lowered by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,487 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.25.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $207.44 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

