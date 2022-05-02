Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BPTH opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $8.62.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.