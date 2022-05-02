Bintex Futures Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $42,221.31 and $25,885.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.62 or 0.07331708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042489 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

