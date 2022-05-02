BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 3,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 666,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBAI. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

