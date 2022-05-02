Beefy.Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00156602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00324723 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00036649 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

