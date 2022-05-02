Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $22,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.16 on Monday, reaching $245.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

