BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 614.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971,760 shares during the period. BCE accounts for approximately 8.3% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.38% of BCE worth $179,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after buying an additional 918,122 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,241,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,504,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $333,780,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,969,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of BCE traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.08%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.