Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Baxter International by 327.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 64.3% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 5,070.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,721. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.72 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

