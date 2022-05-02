Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Barnes Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE B opened at $33.58 on Monday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $56.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

