Barings LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,653 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,956. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.47.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total transaction of $254,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

