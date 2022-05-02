Barings LLC Sells 204 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $548.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $564.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

