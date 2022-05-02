Barings LLC Purchases 625 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Barings LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 490.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,481,000 after acquiring an additional 472,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.63. The stock had a trading volume of 59,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.33. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

