Barings LLC Invests $249,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,271,352,000 after acquiring an additional 187,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after purchasing an additional 215,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX traded down $17.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.75. The company had a trading volume of 90,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,518. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.43.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,975,167. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.