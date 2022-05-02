Barings LLC Invests $249,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,271,352,000 after acquiring an additional 187,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after purchasing an additional 215,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VRTX traded down $17.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.75. The company had a trading volume of 90,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,518. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.13.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,975,167. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.