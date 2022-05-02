Barings LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $418,668,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

Shares of CMG traded down $30.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,425.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,746. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,523.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,608.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

