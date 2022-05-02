Barings LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,755. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

