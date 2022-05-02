Barings LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.94. The stock had a trading volume of 25,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,349. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

