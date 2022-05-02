Barings LLC Decreases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

