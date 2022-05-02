Barings LLC Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 548,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,572,289. The company has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

