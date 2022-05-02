Barclays Reiterates €197.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Barclays set a €197.00 ($211.83) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($197.85) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €166.82 ($179.37).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €152.15 ($163.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €151.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €146.79. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a 12-month high of €177.75 ($191.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.