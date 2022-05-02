Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a C$54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$55.00.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.32.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$50.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.89. The stock has a market cap of C$27.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

