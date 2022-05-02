Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a C$54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$55.00.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.32.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$50.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.89. The stock has a market cap of C$27.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

