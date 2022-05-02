Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €80.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($57.20) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €107.75 ($115.86).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €33.84 ($36.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a 52 week high of €141.95 ($152.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €40.45 and a 200-day moving average of €75.22.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

