Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.47

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $7,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $7,110,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $6,100,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $3,635,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

