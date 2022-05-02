Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

BKNIY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.01. 337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,657. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

About Bankinter (Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

