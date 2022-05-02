Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Announces $0.29 Dividend

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2874 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of BKQNY stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Bank of Queensland has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of Queensland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

