Banco Santander S.A. Takes $314,000 Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NXTG opened at $69.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

