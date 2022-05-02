Banco Santander S.A. Sells 5,815 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,419,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 595,600 shares of company stock valued at $39,354,594. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

