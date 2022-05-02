Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $241.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.20. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

