Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 210 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,455.61 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,523.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,608.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.