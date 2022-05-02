Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 17,590 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 86,890 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,069.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $57.75 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

