Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 10,647 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

