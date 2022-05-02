Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $222,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $82.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

