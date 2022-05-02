Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $67,711,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,078,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
