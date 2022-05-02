Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $136.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average is $137.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $217.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

