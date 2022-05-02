Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Bill.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $170.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total transaction of $298,138.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $782,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $117,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.