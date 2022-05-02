Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Bill.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
BILL stock opened at $170.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.
In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total transaction of $298,138.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $782,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $117,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
