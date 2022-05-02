Banco Santander S.A. Invests $400,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,940 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $135.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($2.98). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.