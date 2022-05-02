Banco Santander S.A. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,607 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,751,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,897,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,431,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 651,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1,633.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 531,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 500,461 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

