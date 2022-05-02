Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marlowe Partners LP grew its position in Booking by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 5,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in Booking by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Booking by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,210.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,201.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,330.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,290.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.48.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.