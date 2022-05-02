Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.91 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

NYSE:DT opened at $38.36 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

