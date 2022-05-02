Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $469.92 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.54 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

