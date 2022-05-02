Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.63 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.74 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is -603.11%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

